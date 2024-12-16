Whitechapel Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates With 200 Stab Wounds, Alluvial & Brand Of Sacrifice

Home News Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2024 - 1:38 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Whitechapel will return to North American stages this spring on a month long headlining tour. The Hymns In Dissonance trek runs from March 18, in Raleigh, North Carolina through April 19. in Atlanta, Georgia. Support will be provided by 200 Stab Wounds, Alluvial and Brand Of Sacrifice.

A Live Nation ticket presale for select dates begins on December 19, at 10 a.m. local time by using the code JOY. General ticket sales start on December 20, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

According to consequence.net, “This will be our first headlining tour on our new album cycle and we are looking forward to playing some new songs live for everyone,” said Whitechapel’s Alex Wade in a press release. “The lineup is diverse with upcoming modern deathcore band Brand of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds bringing the old-school death metal flavor, and Alluvial contributing a heavy progressive sound to the tour.”

Whitechapel’s most recent album is 2021’s Kin, though Wade’s remarks hint that the band has a new LP dropping in the near future. The band released the stand-alone single, “A Visceral Retch” back in September.

Hymns In Dissonance Tour Dates

3/18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *

3/19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage *

3/20 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts *

3/21 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium *

3/22 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom *

3/24 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia *

3/25 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *

3/26 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall *

3/28 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues *

3/29 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater *

3/30 – Lincoln, NE -Bourbon Theatre *

4/1 – Denver, CO – Summit *

4/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand – The Complex *

4/4 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre *

4/5 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall *

4/7 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl *

4/8 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater *

4/9 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox *

4/11 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades *

4/12 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory *

4/13 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater *

4/15 – Dallas, TX – The Studio – The Factory *

4/16 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre *

4/18 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum *

4/19 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven) *

* = w/ Brand of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds, and Alluvial