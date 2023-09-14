Whitechapel Share Powerful Music Video For “Without You / Without Us”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 14th, 2023 - 1:55 PM

Deathcore band Whitechapel just released a new music video for the instrumental track “Without You” that leads into the track “Without Us” off the band’s studio album Kin. The video was shot and produced by David Brodsky of MyGoodEye Visuals.

As a whole, the song is great by how the instrumentation shakes the atmosphere with killer sound while the vocal performance dazzles mind with strong vocal tones. As for the music, each scene tells a story about how scary the woods can be when it is dark.

In the press release guitarist Alex Wade shares his thoughts about the video for “Without You/Without Us.”

“We are excited to release our final video from the Kin album cycle for “Without You/Without Us”. We worked with longtime friend David Brodsky and MyGoodEye Visuals on bringing this epic battle to life and feel it is a great way to close this album as we begin work on our 9th album.”