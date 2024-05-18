Lorna Shore Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With Whitechapel

Home News Cristian Garcia May 18th, 2024 - 9:46 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Deathcore legends Lorna Shore have announced the dates for their upcoming North American tour with Whitechapel, Kubalai Khan TX, and Sanguissugabogg this September/October. Two years ago, Lorna Shore unleashed their groundbreaking fourth album, Pain Remains. Earning numerous accolades including “album of the year” (Loudwire) with some media hailing it as “one of the best symphonic metal and deathcore albums” (Metal Injection). Produced by Live nation, for this special run of headline shows, Lorna Shore will be play Pain Remains, in its entirety, making this tour a must-see experience.

Lorna Shore Fall 2024 Tour Dates

Thu Sep 19 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Fri Sep 20 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sat Sep 21 – Moon Township, PA – UPMC Events Center

Sun Sep 22 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Special Events Center

Tue Sep 24 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

Wed Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Fri Sep 27 – Louder Than Life Fest – Louisville, KY*

Sat Sep 28 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sun Sep 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Mon Sep 30 – The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO*

Wed Oct 2 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Oct 3 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

Fri Oct 4 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sat Oct 5 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

Mon Oct 7 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Tue Oct 8 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Thu Oct 10 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

Fri Oct 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Oct 12 – Aftershock Fest – Sacramento, CA*

Mon Oct 14 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Tue Oct 15 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Thu Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Oct 19 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Sun Oct 20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Tue Oct 22 – Chicago, IL – Radius

Wed Oct 23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Oct 24 - Cleveland, OH – The Agora*

Fri Oct 25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sun Oct 27 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

Mon Oct 28 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Oct 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wed Oct 30 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

*Not A Live Nation Date

Pain Remains, the fourth album of Lorna Shore is available now via Century Media.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com