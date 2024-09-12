Whitechapel Reveal Dark New Single “A Visceral Retch”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2024 - 7:14 PM

Today, Whitechapel has unleashed their brand new standalone single, “A Visceral Retch.” Relentlessly slamming, ominous and punishing, the track delivers a dark, twisted theme about gluttonous overlords who test the lengths to which humans will go to survive and join their cult. At once brutal and disturbing, it is a prime song for any extreme metal playlist. As for the music video, everything is fantastic by how each scene shows the band performing “A Visceral Retch” outside in the dark.

While talking about the ditty, vocalist Phil Bozeman says: “‘A Visceral Retch’ is a song that fans of The Somatic Defilement will latch onto immediately. It was one of the first songs we had in the chamber to work with. This song came to light thanks mostly to guitarist Zach Householder. He showed us and we all immediately said, ‘yup, that’s it.’ Zach is notorious for very dark and horror-like vibes so this album is right in his wheelhouse. ”

Bozeman adds: “The song is disturbing. Imagine being put in a situation of survival by gluttonous, mammoth demons that give you a choice. Eat the demons’ waste, eat each other, or starve to death. The twist, you’re against the people you love the most. It’s a way to find the ones that are truly evil people to build and strengthen their cult. It also represents how horrible people can really be, when push comes to shove.”

On another note, in November the band will join Thy Art Is Murder for eight dates in Latin America before closing out the year in late December with the Tennessee Takeover 2024, a trio of headlining shows through Chattanooga, Nashville, and Knoxville. Support will be provided by Sanguisugabogg, Gates To Hell and Peeling Flesh.