Cyndi Lauper Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2025 - 5:57 PM

Today, Cyndi Lauper has announced the final leg of her extensive year-long Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, with 25 North American tour dates for this summer. The cross-continent tour of outdoor amphitheaters and performing arts centers will begin July 15, and includes two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 29 and 30, as well as Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY on July 19.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning tomorrow, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will start on Friday, March 14 ,at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here. It has also been announced today that American pop musician and songwriter Jake Wesley Rogers will join as the tour opener. Rogers was discovered by Justin Tranter and has previously opened for Panic! At the Disco and Kesha in addition to playing major festivals and his own headline tour.

It has been a tremendous past 12 months for Lauper, including the recent news that she has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2025. In addition to her tour and the release of Let The Canary Sing, Lauper has been celebrated with appearances on Graham Norton, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the TODAY Show, Watch What Happens Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour Dates

7-15 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7-17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

7-19 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Theater

7-20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center7-22 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7-24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7-25 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7-27 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

7-29 – Cincinati, OH – Riverbend Music

7-30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8-1 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8-3 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8-5 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8-7 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8-9 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheter

8-12 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8-14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8-17 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

8-19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8-21 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

8-23 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

8-24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8-26 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion

8-29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

8-30 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl