Cyndi Lauper Announces Fall 2024 ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ Farewell North American Tour Dates

According to pitchfork.com, Cyndi Lauper has announced the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which will be kicking off on October 18 in Montreal, Quebec before making stops in Detroit, Nashville, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas and other cities. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com.

In other news, on June 4 a new documentary exploring Lauper’s life and career, Let the Canary Sing, premieres on Paramount+ in the United States and Canada. It is directed by Alison Ellwood, who also oversaw the 2019 Go-Go’s documentary and a two-part documentary about the Laurel Canyon scene for Epix in 2020.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour Dates

10/18 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

10/20 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

10-24 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10-26 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/27 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

10/30 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/1 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

11/3 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

11/6 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

11/8 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Hollywood

11/10 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11/12 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11/14 Austin, TX – Moody Center

11/16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

11/19 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

11/20 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

11/23 Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

11/24 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

11/26 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

11/30 Portland, OR – Moda Center

12/1 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

12/4 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

12/5 Chicago, IL – United Center