Cyndi Lauper Announces Fall 2024 ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ Farewell North American Tour Dates

According to pitchfork.com, Cyndi Lauper has announced the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which will be kicking off on October 18 in Montreal, Quebec before making stops in Detroit, Nashville, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas and other cities. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com.
In other news, on June 4 a new documentary exploring Lauper’s life and career, Let the Canary Sing, premieres on Paramount+ in the United States and Canada. It is directed by Alison Ellwood, who also oversaw the 2019 Go-Go’s documentary and a two-part documentary about the Laurel Canyon scene for Epix in 2020.
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour Dates
10/18 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
10/20 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
10-24 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
10-26 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/27 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
10/30 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11/1 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
11/3 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
11/6 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
11/8 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Hollywood
11/10 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11/12 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
11/14 Austin, TX – Moody Center
11/16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
11/19 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
11/20 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
11/23 Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
11/24 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
11/26 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
11/30 Portland, OR – Moda Center
12/1 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
12/4 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
12/5 Chicago, IL – United Center