Cyndi Lauper Shares Moving Performance Of “True Colors” At The White House During Biden’s Signing Of The “Respect For Marriage” Act

Home News Roy Lott December 14th, 2022 - 9:47 PM

In celebration of President Joe Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriage under federal law, Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith took the stage to perform at the ceremony. “This time, love wins,” Lauper said before singing “True Colors.” Toward the end of her performance, she raised her fist, saying “Power to all the people.” Sam Smith followed suit, singing their chart-topping song “Stay With Me.” Check out the performances below.

The timing could not be more perfect, as Smith recently became the first publicly non-binary artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their catchy tune “Unholy” with Kim Petras. Petras is also the first publicly transgendered artist to top the chart. Lauper has her “True Colors” organization, which is a nonprofit focused on ending LGBTQIA+ youth homelessness.

The Respect for Marriage Act follows the Supreme Court’s 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade. When announced, Justice Clarence Thomas then suggested the Court should reconsider Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage.

“Today, I sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law – a landmark civil rights bill that honors the courage and sacrifice of generations of couples who fought for marriage equality and equal rights,” President Biden said.