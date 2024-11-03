Sam Smith Joins Cyndi Lauper Onstage For Duet Of “Time After Time” At NYC Show

Home News Juliet Paiz November 3rd, 2024 - 2:50 PM

Photo Credit: Tori Kerr

According to Stereo Gum, during a mesmerizing night at Madison Square Garden, Sam Smith joined legendary Cyndi Lauper for a show-stopping duet of her classic hit “Time After Time.” The audience was shocked as Lauper introduced and brought out Sam Smith, a moment that will truly be ingrained into every member of the audiences brain.

As the familiar song begins, the chemistry between the two becomes noticeable as their voices blend together in perfect harmony. Lauper’s voice is filled with emotion and it is intertwined beautifully with Smith’s rich and soulful undertones. Their harmonies were felt throughout the entire arena.

Smith brought a fresh energy to the timeless song. Their energy was present and audience members could tell they were filled with raw emotion. The crowd sang along, echoing beautiful voices of strangers who were united for the duration of the song. This magical collaboration will definitely be remembered in both artists’ careers.

This unforgettable moment highlighted Sam Smith’s rising star power alongside Lauper’s legendary status. As the music scene continues to evolve, festivals like MEO Kalorama are set to showcase an incredible line up for 2024, featuring Sam Smith himself. Such events continue to celebrate the spirit of music just as Lauper and Smith did at that wonderful night at Madison Square Garden.