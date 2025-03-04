Ghost’s Forthcoming Album Reportedly Titled Skeleta & Set For April 2025 Release, Papa V Perpetua Reveal Teased In New Single & Video “Satanized”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 4th, 2025 - 7:57 PM

Swedish rock band Ghost, introduced their newest frontman Papa V Perpetua as well as a new single titled, “Satanized.” The unveiling of Papa V Perpetua and the single are said to drop on March 5, 2025, at midnight Eastern Time according to MetalInjection.

The continuation of the band’s introduction of new personas continues with Papa V Perpetua, whose identity has shrouded mystery amongst fans. While there have been hints on who the new frontman could be, mostly recently with the circulation of a billboard in Las Vegas displaying the message “V is coming.”

The anticipation amongst fans first started on March 4, when Ghost’s official channels confirmed the ascension of Papa V Perpetua. The band invited fans to indulge in the event stating, “Let’s gather together at 12am EST on Wednesday, March 5. All are welcome to escape the travails of daily life and to become one with the phantasmagoric spectacle.”

Along with the introduction of Papa V Perpetua, their new single, “Satanized,” has been a speculation for some time now. It seems as Earone, an Italian music website even announced the release of the single on March 3, meaning they somehow found out about the release of the single before the band officially published it. The cover as seen on the site, is very gothic with its rendered monochromatic style and use of gray. The image is extremely detailed and focuses primarily on the skeletal figure seated on a throne. On each side of the image there are two large frames appearing to be either mirrors or windows. Within them there are landscapes almost looking like an apocalyptic world. The landscapes seem more like a painted style making it stand out from the rest fo the chrome in the cover. The album is reportedly titled Skeletá and is said to be scheduled for release on April 25th.

Following the unveiling, Ghost will begin their world tour on April 15, 2025, starting in Manchester and ending in Mexico City. Click here to buy tickets.

Ghost World Tour Dates

4/15 Manchester, UK AO Arena

4/16 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

4/19 London, UK The O2

4/20 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

4/22 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

4/23 Frankfurt, DE Festhalle Frankfurt

4/24 Munich, DE Olympiahalle

4/26 Lyon, FR LDLC Arena

4/27 Toulouse, FR Zénith Toulouse Métropole

4/29 Lisbon, PT MEO Arena

4/30 Madrid, ES Palacio Vistalegre

5/3 Zürich, CH Hallenstadion Zürich

5/4 Milan, IT Unipol Forum

5/7 Berlin, DE Uber Arena

5/8 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

5/10 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena

5/11 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

5/13 Paris, FR Accor Arena

5/14 Oberhausen, DE Rudolf Weber-ARENA

5/15 Hannover, DE ZAG Arena

5/17 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

5/20 Tampere, FI Nokia Arena

5/22 Linköping, SE Saab Arena

5/23 Sandviken, SE Göransson Arena

5/24 Oslo, NO Oslo Spektrum

7/9 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

7/11 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

7/12 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

7/13 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

7/15 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center

7/17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

7/18 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

7/19 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

7/21 Boston, MA TD Garden

7/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

7/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

7/25 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

7/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/28 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

7/29 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

7/30 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

8/1 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

8/2 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

8/3 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

8/5 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

8/7 Denver, CO Ball Arena

8/9 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/10 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

8/11 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

8/14 Austin, TX Moody Center

8/15 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

8/16 Houston, TX Toyota Center

9/24 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

9/25 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes



Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz