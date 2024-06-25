Ghost’s Debut Feature Film ‘Rite Here Rite Now’ Enters Global Box Office Top 10 With Over $5 Million Gross

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2024 - 2:29 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Ghost‘s debut feature film Rite Here Rite Now, which is comprised of live concert footage with a narrative arc has entered the worldwide Top 10 box office at number nine with a total gross of $5.04 million worldwide. The debut encompassed showtimes from June 20 through June 23, screening in 1,800 plus cinemas across 49 territories. The film was directed by Ghost’s Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry.

Rite Here Rite Now entered the Top 10 of the North America box office with a cumulative total gross of $2.65 million, making it the highest grossing hard rock cinema event ever in North America. The film reached number three at the June 20 box office with a gross of more than $1.12 million and a per screen average of $1,492 across 755 movie theaters. On June 21, it grossed more than $238 thousand across 366 movie theaters. Continuing its success, it landed at number seven at the June 22 box office with a gross of more than $1.03 million and a per-screen average of $1,376 thousand across 751 movie theaters. Finally, on June 23 it grossed over $257 thousand and a per screen average of $718 across 358 movie theaters.

While talking about the success of Rite Here Rite Now, Forge commenteed: “Having wanted to make a movie for most of my life, I was overwhelmed to see the interest our fans showed in the film before it was even released. Now as people seem to have not only seen it, but also seem to dig it.That really gets my motor humming. Thank you all!”

Rite Here Rite Now: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be released worldwide on July 26 through Loma Vista Recordings. A fitting 18 song complement to Ghost’s debut feature film, the band’s first ever original soundtrack will be available on all formats (digital, CD, 2xLP.) Pre orders are live now here and it includes the brand new studio recording “The Future is a Foreign Land,” which was revealed to the world during the film’s opening night.

