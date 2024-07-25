Ghost Share Animated Music Videos For “Mary On A Cross” & “Future Is A Foreign Land”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2024 - 1:33 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to blabbermouth.net, Ghost has released an animated music video for a new song called “Future Is A Foreign Land.” The song was penned by the fictional character Papa Nihil, who also wrote the previously released Ghost songs “Mary On A Cross” and “Kiss The Go-Goat” but the track had never been made available til now.

With its wicked twangy guitar figures and portentous lyrics of an impending 1984 render, the song is as an artifact of the era and “The Future Is A Foreign Land” is suffused with more modern signatures of the contemporary band sound. The tune was revealed to the children of the world during the end credits of Rite Here Rite Now‘s world premiere and is the sole previously unreleased studio track to be included on the movie’s original soundtrack.

As for the animated video for “Mary On a Cross,” it was also directed by animator Sean Donnelly and just like “Future Is A Foreign Land,” the video gives viewers a glimpse of Ghost performing “Mary On a Cross” in full animation and the music also brings the classic 1984 style of Ghost. Both video are amazing because it gives people a chance to see the band in a different perspective.

