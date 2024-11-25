Ghost Announces Issue 1 of Four-Part Comic Book Mini-Series Sister Imperator For March 2025 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson November 25th, 2024 - 3:56 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The band Ghost has announced a comic book series titled Sister Imperator. Tobias Forge (also known as Papa) was a co-writer of the series. Sister Imperator is being released by Dark Horse Comics. The announcement of the comic series came this weekend when the band took to social media to share their exciting new project.

In the caption, Ghost goes onto explain that Sister Imperator is a comic book mini-series consisting of four issues. According to NME, the Sister Imperator comic book mini-series “will tell the origin story of Sister Imperator, the fictional character who served as ‘the revered representation of the Clergy and behind the scenes of overseer of Ghost’s dark machinations.’”

See Ghost’s full announcement post below:

Sister Imperator is Ghost’s latest addition to their band’s lore that has unfolded since their Rite Here Rite Now concert film (directed by Forge and Alex Ross Perry). Ghost told NME this summer that “Ghost as a band is like a planet and the story is like the moon. The moon is not part of the planet, but it orbits the planet. The songs and the meanings are thematically connected to what Ghost are pursuing, but they’re not creating a rock opera about these family dynamics of mothers, sons and fathers. I think for fans, it’s like getting two meals instead of one.”

Other writers on the series include Corinna Bechko. Artists for the comic series include Puste, known for The Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries. The colorist for Sister Imperator is Thiago Rocha and the cover art was done by the talented Mikael Eriksson.

The first issue of Sister Imperator will be released in comic shops on March 5, 2025. As of now, neither Ghost nor Dark Horse Comics have shared release dates for the other three issues in the series. If you’re looking for more information on Sister Imperator, you can refer to the Dark Horse Comics website.

Ghost is constantly pushing themselves as a band when it comes to art and visuals, such as with their animated music videos and their intricate live shows. After the release of Sister Imperator, Ghost is set to go on a large no-phones-allowed tour during the Spring and Summer of 2025