Ghost Announces Spring & Summer 2025 World Tour Dates

Today, Ghost has announced their biggest world tour to date beginning with 55 plus shows across the U.S., Europe, the UK and Mexico next year. The Swedish theatrical rock band will traverse the globe from the tour’s opening night on April 15, at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK before headlining scores of the world’s most notable arenas, including Ghost‘s first ever show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 22. Further dates will be announced in the next coming days.

Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, October 29, at 10a.m. local time. The artist presale will begin Tuesday, October 29, at 12 p.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. local time at ghost-official.com.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Thursday, October 31 at 10 a.m. in Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, Belgium] [and Friday November 1, at 10 a.m. local time in the UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway at ghost-official.com.

The 2025 world tour will be Ghost’s first outing since their Re-Imperatour 2023 Tour, which wrapped up its North American run with two sold out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where the performances were immortalized in the band’s record breaking debut feature film RITE HERE RITE NOW.

Ghost Tour Dates

4/15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

4/16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

4/19 – London, UK – The O2

4/20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

4/22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

4/23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt

4/24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

4/26 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

4/27 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole

4/29 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

4/30 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre

5/3 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich

5/4 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

5/7 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

5/8 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

5/10 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

5/11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

5/13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

5/14 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

5/15 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

5/17 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

5/20 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

5/22 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena

5/23 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena

5/24 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

7/9 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

7/ 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

7/12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

7/13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

7/15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

7/17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

7/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

7/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

7/21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

7/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

7/24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

7/25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

7/26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

7/28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

7/29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

7/30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

8/1 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

8/2 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

8/3 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

8/5 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

8/7 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

8/9 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

8/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Cente

8/14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

8/15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

8/16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

9/24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva