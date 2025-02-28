The Ting Tings Announce New Album Home For June 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Good People Do Bad Things”

Home News Catalina Martello February 28th, 2025 - 6:29 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

The Tings Tings have released a new single, “Good People Do Bad Things.” This single will be featured on their new album, Home, which is set to be released June 6th, 2025. This will be their first album released in six years. Fans are excited to hear the new album, especially with “Good People Do Bad Things” being released.

The Ting Tings have been gathering inspiration from, “sun-kissed West Coast 1970s harmonies.” Specific artists used for inspiration, but not all, include Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell and the Eagles. “Good People Do Bad Things” is the third single released from the album. The chorus for the song, “Wow/ Good people do bad things/ Good people do bad things/ We tell those lies, we cross the lines/ We make our peace and then we overcome/ People do bad things.” The upbeat, airy melody and vocals truly showcase the inspiration that theTings Tings gathered. The other songs that have been released, “Danced On The Wire” and “Down” follow similar music themes as “Good People Do Bad Things,” solidifying the overall genre for the album.

Preorder for colored vinyls, cassettes, black vinyl, CD and digital is available now here.

HOME

Good People Do Bad Things

Dreaming

Home

Goodbye Song

Winning

In My Hand

Dance On The Wire

Song For Meadow

Mind Thunder

Down





