The Ting Tings Announce New Album Home For February 2025 Release and Share New Singles “Danced On The Wire” and “Down”

Sydney Cook November 24th, 2024

After bursting onto the music scene with their 2008 debut album We Started Nothing —featuring hits like “That’s Not My Name” and “Shut Up and Let Me Go”— The Ting Tings have spent over 15 years crafting music on their own terms. Now, six years since their last release, the duo is gearing up to drop a brand-new album, Home.

The first two singles, “Danced On The Wire” and “Down,” give fans a taste of what’s to come. “Danced On The Wire,” led by Jules De Martino features Katie White’s vocals on “Down” create a warm, laid-back vibe.

Staying true to their independent spirit, The Ting Tings recorded Home in their self-built studio and are releasing it through their own label, Wonderful Records. Inspired by classic acts like Fleetwood Mac and Steely Dan, the album promises an easygoing, timeless sound.

Home drops February 28, 2025, but you can listen “Danced On The Wire” and “Down” down below.