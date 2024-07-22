Steely Dan Voice Disapproval Of Cover Band’s Performance Of “Reelin In The Years” At Republican National Convention

Home News Cait Stoddard July 22nd, 2024 - 3:43 PM

According to nme.com, Rock band Steely Dan has made a comment about the Republican National Convention’s cover band for performing the track “Reelin’ In The Years.” The Nashville band Sixwire performed a massive setlist filled with covers of classic tracks at the RNC) that took place on July 15-18. The set list Cheap Trick‘s “I Want You to Want Me,” Foo Fighters‘s “Learn To Fly,” U2‘s “Where the Streets Have No Name” and Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In The Years.”

And now, Steely Dan posted on their official Facebook page to respond to Sixwire’s cover of their 1972 song, by suggesting that they perform Donald Fagen’s “Tin Foil Hat” instead: “Hey Sixwire: If you want to play our music, how about playing the man in the Tin Foil Hat?” read the post shared on Steely Dan’s official Facebook page.”

Released in 2017 on Todd Rundgren‘s album White Knight, ‘Tin Foil Hat’ features Steely Dan co founder Donald Fagen and condemns Trump’s presidency from 2017-2021. “Cause the man in the tin foil hat, Is tweeting like a teenage girl / He puts the Pluto in plutocrat, It’s gonna be a yuge yuge yuge new world,” the band sings in the chorus, referencing the former president’s tweeting habits.

The song also mentions other Trump moments such as “coming down the escalator,” alternative facts, tiny hands and Fagen comparing his presidential term to a “coup d’état.”

