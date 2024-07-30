Fleetwood Mac Announce New Live Album Mirage Tour ‘82 For September 2024 Release Featuring Six Previously Unreleased Recordings

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2024 - 5:27 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to consequence.net, Fleetwood Mac has announced Mirage Tour ’82, a new live album containing recordings from the band’s two concerts at The Forum in Los Angeles that year. Available in three LP vinyl, two CD and digital formats, the collection will be out on September 20. Preorders for the vinyl and CD sets are happening now.

The 22 track album includes six previously unreleased recordings from Fleetwood Mac’s show on October 21, 1982, including “Landslide,” “Dreams,” and “Don’t Stop.” The tour marked the band’s final outing with Lyndsey Buckingham until 1997. In the liner notes, music journalist Bill DeMain describes Mirage Tour ’82 as a “riveting listen” and a reminder of when rock shows “were platforms to expand and reinvent songs for the stage, to let them breathe, to unleash different, wilder sides of a band.”

Last year, Fleetwood Mac released a Rumours Live album that was recorded at a concert where the band performed at The Forum in 1977. The archival releases of Mirage Tour ’82 and Rumours Live will be the only opportunity for Fleetwood Mac fans to experience the band live.

Mirage Tour ’82 Track List

Disc One

1. Second Hand News

2. The Chain

3. Don’t Stop

4. Dreams

5. Oh Well

6. Rhiannon

7. Brown Eyes

8. Eyes of the World

9. Gypsy

10. Love In Store

11. Not That Funny

Disc Two

1. Never Going Back Again

2. Landslide

3. Tusk

4. Sara

5. Hold Me

6. You Make Loving Fun

7. I’m So Afraid

8. Go Your Own Way

9. Blue Letter

10. Sisters of the Moon

11. Songbird

