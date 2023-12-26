Zakk Wylde Is “Happy People Can Still Hear Vinnie Paul & Dimebag’s Greatness” When Playing With Pantera

Home News Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2023 - 4:15 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to blabbermouth.net, during an interview with The News-Herald artist Zakk Wylde talked about his on going involvement with the reformed metal band Pantera: “The Pantera thing is beautiful every night. I’m really happy the fellas put it together so people can still hear late Pantera members Vinnie [Paul Abbott] and Dime’s [‘Dimebag’ Darrell Abbott] greatness.”

The current lineup of Pantera features the band’s surviving members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, along with Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante. The band is headlining a number of major festivals across North America, South America and Europe while staging some of their own headline concerts. Pantera are also supporting Metallica on a massive stadium tour in 2023 and 2024.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by Dimebag and Vinnie Paul’s estates, as well as Brown, who in 2021 said Wylde would not tour with Pantera if a reunion were to happen. It remains unclear what changed Wylde‘s mind about performing with Pantera. It was first reported in July of 2022 that Anselmo and Brown would unite with Wylde and Benante for a world tour under the band name Pantera.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz