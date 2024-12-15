Zakk Sabbath Postpones Two U.S. Shows After Zakk Wylde Loses His Voice

Home News Juliet Paiz December 15th, 2024 - 3:34 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to Blabbermouth, Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath tribute band, has postponed their concerts in Little Rock, Arkansas, which was meant to take place on December 14 at The Hall, and their December 15 show in New Orleans, Louisiana. Zakk Sabbath consists of Zakk Wylde, Rob Nicholson and Joey Castillo. The band took to Instagram to state “Unfortunately Zakk has lost his voice, and under medical advice, cannot perform tonight. We want to ensure you experience the best possible show, and performing under these conditions would not meet the standards you deserve.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakk Sabbath (@zakksabbath)

The New Orleans show was rescheduled to Tuesday January 14 while the Little Rock show was rescheduled to Wednesday January 15. However, they have made it clear that those who cannot attend the new dates will be refunded. Fans have been understanding in the comment section knowing that January 14 is also Zakk’s birthday. One comment reads “The man’s birthday show!” and many fans are encouraging him to get well soon.

Zakk Sabbath’s Winter 2024 and 2025 North American tour was set to finish up in Oklahoma City on January 12 but due to the rescheduling of tour dates, their final performance will now be on January 15. Their electrifying performances began on the first day of December in San Francisco California!