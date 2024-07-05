Knotfest Brazil Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Amon Amarth, Bad Omens, Mudvayne & More

Home News Alana Overton July 5th, 2024 - 6:49 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Knotfest Brazil has revealed its extremely anticipated 2024 lineup, featuring prominent acts like Amon Amarth, Bad Omens, and Mudvayne. Fans can expect intense and unforgettable experiences as some of the biggest names in metal are prepared to take the stage. With a mix of legendary bands and rising stars, this year’s festival promises to deliver a spectacular showcase for metal music. Headlining this year’s Knotfest Brazil festival, SLIPKNOT will take the stage on October 19, 2024 to October 20, 2024 at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil.

According to Blabbermouth, this festival promises an extraordinary event with headlining performances from SLIPKNOT on both days, ensuring a highly energetic atmosphere for that weekend. On October 19th, Mudvayne, Amon Amarth, Meshuggah, and Dragon Force will lead the charge with their intense and diverse metal styles. Complimenting this path is Orbit Culture, Ratos de Porão, Krisiun, Project 46, Eminence and Kryour, all contributing to a day filled with powerful performances.

Excitement ensues on October 20th with Bad Omens, Till Lindemann, BABYMETAL, P.O.D and Poppy bringing a unique blend of metal and eclectic styles on the stage. Supporting acts like Black Pantera, Ego Kill Talent, Korzus, Papangu, The Mönic, and Eskrotacs ensure a diverse musical experience. This robust lineup, featuring legendary bands, rising stars and emerging artists, guarantees a memorable weekend for all attendees celebrating metal music altogether.