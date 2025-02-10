Lucy Dacus Shares Star-Studded New Single & Video “Best Guess”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2025 - 2:41 PM

Today, Lucy Dacus has released “Best Guess,” which is the third track taken from her highly anticipated new album, Forever is a Feeling , that will be out on March 28, through Geffen Records. Along with the track comes a self-directed video, which is the album’s striking Renaissance-themed artwork that further subverts the classics: this time.

As reimagined alongside a cast of Naomi McPherson, Cara Delevigne, Towa Bird, ER Fightmaster and other “hot mascs” that Dacus herself recruited through a social media open casting call last month. “Best Guess” is Dacus’ unique take on a love song that is an anthem of queer tenderness that captures that mix of excitement and uncertainty as two people take a romantic chance with one another.

The song follows the tracks “Ankles” and “Limerence,” which were released in January. Dacus debuted the former in a dazzling performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by wearing custom Rodarte that is a nod to the song’s Parisian music video where she plays a painting that comes to life.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin