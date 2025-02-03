Julien Baker & Torres Announce Spring 2025 Joint North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2025 - 12:26 PM

According to broolynvegan.com, after announcing their debut LP last week, Send A Prayer My Way, Julien Baker and Torres have announced their first-ever headlining tour. The tour will be stopping at Big Ears Festival, Kilby Block Party, Green River Festival and other venues. Tickets for all non-festival dates go on sale February 7, at 10 a.m. local time.

According to stereoboard.com, the duo will be releasing Send A Prayer My Way,’through Matador Records on April 18, after dropping a number of hints online and releasing “Sugar In The Tank,” which is their first collaborative single. The first signs of a joint project emerged when the two played a show together in 2016 after they turned to each other and said: “you know, we should make a country album.”

Baker‘s latest solo album is 2021’s Little Oblivions, though since then she has worked with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus as Boygenius, who released their Grammy-winning debut, The Record, in 2023. Torres, meanwhile, has put out her most recent LP, What An Enormous Room, in January of 2024 through Merge Records.

Julien Baker And Torres Tour Dates

3/27 – 30 – Big Ears Festival – Knoxville, TN *

4/3 – Mission Creek Festival – Iowa City, IA *

4/23 – The National – Richmond, VA

4/24 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

4/25 – Haw River Ballroom – Saxapahaw, NC

4/26 – High Water Music Festival – North Charleston, SC*

4/28 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

4/29 – The Lyric Oxford – Oxford, MS

4/30 – Iron City – Birmingham, AL

5/1 – Tipitina’s – New Orleans, LA

5/4 – Stable Hall – San Antonio, TX

5/5 – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX

5/6 – Longhorn Ballroom – Dallas, TX

5/7 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK

5/9 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

5/10 – Liberty Hall – Lawrence, KS

5/11 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

5/12 – The Admiral – Omaha, NE

5/16 – Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT *

6/20 – Green River Festival – Greenfield, MA *

6/21 – Mountain Jam – Highmount, NY *

7/4-5 – Zootown Music Festival – Missoula, MT *

7/25-27 – Newport Folk Festival – Newport, RI *

* Festival date