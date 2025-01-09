Lucy Dacus Teases New Single In Casting Call Video

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2025 - 6:08 PM

According to nme.com, Lucy Dacus has posted a casting call for her upcoming new official music video. Hear a snippet of “Best Guess” can be heard below this article. The soloist and Boygenius member shared a 40-second clip of a handwritten note on TikTok on January 7 and it is soundtracked by a portion of the song, which Dacus debuted at Julien Baker’s gig in Brooklyn last autumn.

@lucydacus casting call for music video, help me out, please send to the hot mascs in your life 💌 ♬ Best Guess – lucy dacus

“ATTENTION. I am seeking some people to be in the music video for this song. “If you are smooth or suave or can pretend to be. Maybe you’re a hot masc. Maybe you are simply willing and able and not afraid to be on camera.” said Dacus.

As for how fans can get involved, the artist explained: “Use this sound with a video of yourself looking cool and my team will reach out from this account by next week with more info. It’s a little early, but there’s a specific window where we have to make this happen, so I hope you enjoy this little bit of ‘Best Guess’.”

Also, in the teaser clip, Dacus sings: “Clasping your necklace/ Zipping your dress/ Hands on your waist/ Kissing your neck/ I love your body/ I love your mind/ They will change /So will mine.”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin