Lucy Dacus Pledges to Donate $10,000 to Transgender Surgeries After Donald Trump Signed Gender-Related Executive Order

Home News Charlotte Huot January 22nd, 2025 - 8:36 PM

Lucy Dacus has pledged $10,000 to support transgender surgeries in response to President Donald Trump’s recent executive order declaring that the U.S. government will officially recognize only two sexes, male and female, according to NME.

The announcement, which came during Trump’s second inauguration on January 20, has drawn widespread criticism from activists, artists and the LGBTQ+ community. The policy enforces a strict binary definition of sex and restricts federal recognition of gender identity, sparking concerns over its implications for transgender and non-binary individuals.

Dacus, an indie musician and member of the supergroup Boygenius, took to her X/Twitter account to express solidarity with the trans community. She tweeted, “If trans people wanna comment surgery GoFundMes, I’m gonna give away 10k in $500 increments until it’s gone, & if other people wanna scroll through and make donations, please do.”

She added, “The government will never be the source of our validation or protection. We have to do it ourselves.”

The executive order has provoked sharp backlash online and among public figures. Musicians like Garbage, Ariana Grande and Aurora have spoken out in support of the LGBTQ+ community, condemning the policy as discriminatory and regressive.

Aurora addressed her transgender followers on Instagram Stories, expressing sorrow for their struggles, while Garbage emphasized the resilience of queer and trans individuals throughout history. Meanwhile, Grande highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community during Trump’s presidency.

Social media platforms have also seen an outpouring of responses from users condemning the executive order. One user wrote, “This executive order is a step backward in recognizing the diversity of human experience and identity. Gender is not binary—it’s a spectrum.”

In the face of these challenges, Dacus’s pledge represents a tangible act of support for trans individuals seeking gender-affirming care. Her initiative also encourages others to contribute, fostering a collective response to counteract the government’s restrictive stance.

Dacus’s activism coincides with the announcement of her forthcoming album, Forever Is A Feeling, and her upcoming U.S. tour, featuring performances alongside artists like MUNA’s Katie Gavin.

As Trump’s executive order continues to spark debate, artists like Lucy Dacus are stepping up to remind their audiences of the importance of solidarity, self-reliance and collective action in times of political adversity.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin