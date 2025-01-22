A$AP Rocky Declines Plea Deal In Assault With Semi-Automatic Firearm Case as L.A. Trial Begins

Home News Michelle Grisales January 22nd, 2025 - 6:54 PM

Rapper A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has declined his final plea offer of 180 days in jail and faces the possibility of a guilty verdict at his firearm assault trial in Los Angeles, reported NME. The plea deal was offered if he plead guilty to one of the two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

He faces charges for allegedly firing a gun at former friend, Terell Ephron also known as A$AP Relli and also a part of A$AP Mob, near the W Hotel Hollywood in November 2021. Apparently, the incident took place after Rocky was “lured” there to discuss a disagreement. In November of 2023, a judge ruled enough evidence was available to potentially convict him. If convicted, he could potentially face up to 24 years.

Los Angeles County prosecutors suggested a seven-year suspended sentence, three years of probation, and a six-month jail term. However, he rejected this plea as his trial commenced this week.

Over 100 potential jurors were called to a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on January 21. The trial will begin once 12 jurors are selected, with opening statements expected to take place as early as this week. According to AP, Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold emphasized his goal to form a jury as quickly as possible.

“Mr. Mayers is an entertainer known as A$AP Rocky. His partner, also an entertainer, is Rihanna,” Judge Arnold explained to the prospective jurors. “Being a celebrity cannot work to his advantage or disadvantage.”

His attorney, Joe Tacopina, revealed that the defense plans to call witnesses who will testify that the firearm seen in security footage is actually a “starter pistol,” which the rapper carries as a prop. This argument had not been mentioned during pretrial hearings.