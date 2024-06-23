A$AP Rocky Announces New Album Don’t Be Dumb for August 2024 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson June 23rd, 2024 - 12:00 PM

The release date for A$AP Rocky’s anticipated album, Don’t Be Dumb, has been announced as August 30th. Don’t Be Dumb follows Rocky’s last 2018 project, Testing, and a performance at Coachella this year with Tyler, The Creator.

Since releasing Testing, Rocky has welcomed two children with Rihanna, RZA Athelston and Riot Rose Mayers. According to Pitchfork, Rocky has also faced legal trouble, and served time in jail in Sweden in 2019, as well as for two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in Los Angeles. Pitchfork reports that Rocky has pleaded not guilty to the charge involving the firearm in Los Angeles.

Rocky hasn’t been absent from music since Testing. Rocky is staying active in the music scene by doing features and releasing a handful of songs, including his latest tracks, “D.M.B,” “Shittin’ Me,” “Same Problems?,” and “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)”.



Don’t Be Dumb Tracklist:

THIS IS WHY THE WORLD ENDS (Ft. ASAP Nast) Goin’ Dumb (Ft. Tommy Revenge) RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n) (Ft. Pharrell Williams) Sights by A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti All Black D.M.B. GO! (Ft. Playboi Carti) Same Problems? Tailor Swif Mushroom Clouds Shittin’ Me GRIM FREESTYLE

Photo Credits: Mauricio Alvarado