A$AP Rocky Drops New Single “Tailor Swif”

Maleah Rowe September 5th, 2024 - 11:10 AM

What had been previously leaked is now official as rapper, A$AP Rocky drops a new music video for his latest single “Tailor Swif”.

Watch the video below:

The video follows Rocky around unusual settings, capturing uncanny moments like a man using the bathroom while being upside-down, a bunny bathing in a sink with a glass of wine, followed by other numerous explosive scenarios.

The Harlem rapper’s new song is produced by Hitkidd and carries a “grooving, head-bopping beat…”, as Consequence describes. The phrase “I’m too swift, don’t tell Taylor ‘bout this shit” is included in the catchy chorus, referencing the “Anti-Hero” singer Taylor Swift.

The single was first performed as an unreleased track during Rolling Loud Portugal in July of 2022 and was leaked along with the music video shortly after, leading Rocky to delay the release. The rapper has expressed his feelings about his leaked music in a recent interview with Billboard. “They leak a lot of the music and it ruins it. Like my ‘Taylor Swift’ video. I was pissed off about it, so I never released it,” he explains.

Now, Rocky is currently preparing to release his new album Dont Be Dumb, which was scheduled for release on August 30th but has been delayed.