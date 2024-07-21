A$AP Rocky Teams Up With Denzel Curry On Collaborative New Track “Hoodlumz”

Home News Alana Overton July 21st, 2024 - 5:45 PM

-Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

In a fusion of talent, A$AP Rocky and Denzel Curry have joined forces to drop a dynamic new track titled “Hoodlumz.” This collaboration, which marries Rocky’s innovative style with Curry’s fierce lyrical attitude, promises to captivate fans of both artists. As the track begins to make waves across the music scene, it underscores the potent chemistry between Rocky and Curry, hinting at the exciting potential of their combined artistry. “Hoodlumz” is an explosive track that blends A$AP Rocky’s innovative strengths with Denzel Curry’s intense, rapid-fire delivery.

The rap moves fast as the music video displays various colors moving rapidly, seemingly to the beat of the song. NME states that, “Curry draw heavy stylistic inspiration from the Southern hip-hop of the 1990s, a scene that birthed artists like Three 6 Mafia, DJ Screw, The Geto Boys, Kingpin Skinny Pimp, and Tommy Wright III, among others.” This nod to the past blends seamlessly with modern elements, creating a track that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

Blending their distinctive styles into a track that pays homage to the roots of Southern hip-hop while pushing the genre forward. The rapid-fire lyrics, dynamic visuals, and nostalgic influences create a compelling experience that resonates with fans old and new. “Hoodlumz” continues to gain traction, solidifying both artists’ in the rap scene and leaving listeners eagerly anticipating what they will create next.