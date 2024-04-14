mxdwn Music

Tyler, The Creator Joined By Childish Gambino, A$AP Rocky, Kali Uchis & Charlie Wilson During Coachella Weekend One Set

April 14th, 2024 - 1:33 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Tyler, The Creator’s headlining set for weekend one of Coachella was complimented with a handful of special guests, delighting fans and impressing curious spectators alike. The features were star-studded throughout the set including Kali Uchis, Charlie Wilson, Childish Gambino and A$AP Rocky.

A couple of songs into the set, Childish Gambino joined him onstage for a collaborative performance of “Running Out Of Time.” Following an impassioned rendition of Sorry Not Sorry, A$AP Rocky joined Tyler, The Creator on back to back performances of “Potato Salad” and “Who Dat Boy.” He went on to play a medley of “She,” “Tron Cat,” “Yonkers,” “Tamale,” “Odd Toddlers,” “Smuckers” and “IHFY” before taking a brief piano detour. After playing the opening notes of “Earfquake,” Tyler, The Creator was joined by Charlie Wilson whose powerful vocals earned an enthusiastic stream of applause and shouts. The collab then led in to a brief duet with Kali Uchis on their collaborative single “See You Again.” The rapper closed the set out with a performance of “New Magic Wand” before being tugged offstage in a gravity-defying moment. Tyler, The Creator is set to perform again next Saturday, April 20 for Coachella weekend two.

Tyler, The Creator Coachella Weekend One Setlist

1. WusYaName
2. Lumberjack
3. I Think
4. Best Interest
5. Dogtooth
6. Running Out Of Time (featuring Childish Gambino)
7. Sorry Not Sorry
8. Potato Salad (featuring A$AP Rocky)
9. Who Dat Boy (featuring A$AP Rocky)
10. She
11. Tron Cat
12. Yonkers
13. Tamale
14. Odd Toddlers
15. Smuckers
16. IFHY
17. Earfquake (featuring Charlie Wilson)
18. See You Again (featuring Kali Uchis)
19. New Magic Wand

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

