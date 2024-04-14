Tyler, The Creator Joined By Childish Gambino, A$AP Rocky, Kali Uchis & Charlie Wilson During Coachella Weekend One Set

Home News Skyy Rincon April 14th, 2024 - 1:33 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Tyler, The Creator’s headlining set for weekend one of Coachella was complimented with a handful of special guests, delighting fans and impressing curious spectators alike. The features were star-studded throughout the set including Kali Uchis, Charlie Wilson, Childish Gambino and A$AP Rocky.

A couple of songs into the set, Childish Gambino joined him onstage for a collaborative performance of “Running Out Of Time.” Following an impassioned rendition of Sorry Not Sorry, A$AP Rocky joined Tyler, The Creator on back to back performances of “Potato Salad” and “Who Dat Boy.” He went on to play a medley of “She,” “Tron Cat,” “Yonkers,” “Tamale,” “Odd Toddlers,” “Smuckers” and “IHFY” before taking a brief piano detour. After playing the opening notes of “Earfquake,” Tyler, The Creator was joined by Charlie Wilson whose powerful vocals earned an enthusiastic stream of applause and shouts. The collab then led in to a brief duet with Kali Uchis on their collaborative single “See You Again.” The rapper closed the set out with a performance of “New Magic Wand” before being tugged offstage in a gravity-defying moment. Tyler, The Creator is set to perform again next Saturday, April 20 for Coachella weekend two.

Tyler The Creator brings out Kali Uchis to perform “See You Again” at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/XLUjJMObtA — Music 4 Girlies (@rapgirliesource) April 14, 2024

Tyler performing ‘Earfquake’ with Charlie Wilson pic.twitter.com/bY2OHFpO68 — JONNY (@Frankly_HipHop) April 14, 2024

WHO DAT BOY – TYLER THE CREATOR AND ASAP ROCKY pic.twitter.com/bl23FRjaBH — sasa (@blondunity) April 14, 2024

Tyler, the Creator and Childish Gambino together, y’all ready for this?pic.twitter.com/LzL6rw2LvG — Ace (@ThatUchihaGuy) April 14, 2024

Tyler, The Creator Coachella Weekend One Setlist

1. WusYaName

2. Lumberjack

3. I Think

4. Best Interest

5. Dogtooth

6. Running Out Of Time (featuring Childish Gambino)

7. Sorry Not Sorry

8. Potato Salad (featuring A$AP Rocky)

9. Who Dat Boy (featuring A$AP Rocky)

10. She

11. Tron Cat

12. Yonkers

13. Tamale

14. Odd Toddlers

15. Smuckers

16. IFHY

17. Earfquake (featuring Charlie Wilson)

18. See You Again (featuring Kali Uchis)

19. New Magic Wand