Aerosmith Announces Farewell Peace Out 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2023 - 12:50 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Today four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock band Aerosmith have announced a Peace Out Tour with special guest The Black Crowes. Fans will see the rock band perform one last time and every concert will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as the band celebrate 50 years of creating rock music.

Also Aerosmith‘s drummer Joey Kramer will not be a part of the Peace Out Tour and in the press release the band further discusses Kramer’s absence from performing live.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Produced by Live Nation, the 40 date North American tour will kick off in Philadelphia along with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto and more before wrapping in Montreal. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.

The tour will offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit aerosmith.com/vip. General on sale begins this Friday at 10 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com.

In the following statement Aerosmith briefly share their thoughts about the upcoming tour.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Peace Out Tour Dates

9/2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

9/9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

9/12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9/15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

9/18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

9/21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

9/24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

9/27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10/11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

10/14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/ 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/ 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

10/23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

10/26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

10/29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

9/1 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena

9/4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

9/7 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

9/10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

9/13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9/16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

11/19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

11/25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

11/28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

12/1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

12/4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

12/7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

1210 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

12/28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

12/31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

1/4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

1/7 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

1/10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

1/13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena<

1/16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

1/19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

1/23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

1/26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre