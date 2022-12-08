Aerosmith Cancels Remaining Two Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency Shows Due to Steven Tyler’s Health

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2022 - 2:46 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Today blabbermouth.net has reported that rock band Aerosmith have canceled the last two remaining performances of their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency because of lead singer Steven Tyler’s illness.

Previously the band was forced to pull out of its December 2 and December 5 concerts at Dolby Live in Park MGM because Tyler was not feeling well with a mystery illness and now Aerosmith have cancelled the final two shows which were scheduled for tonight and on December 11. The doctors have mentioned that Tyler needs more time to rest.

Earlier today Aerosmith went on social media to apologize to their fans for cancelling the final two shows and they explained why they will not be performing.

To all our fans… We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year! pic.twitter.com/cNiHypaXVj — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) December 8, 2022

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded, with all other refunds available at point of purchase.

This year has been hard on Tyler because this past June Aerosmith canceled most of their shows due to Tyler entering a treatment program when he relapsed on pain medication following foot surgery.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery. said Aerosmith

When Tyler was released from rehab this past July it was reported that the singer was doing “amazingly well.” A couple of months after being released from rehab Tyler joined the band and performed at Boston’s Fenway Park to celebrate the band’s 50 anniversary.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara