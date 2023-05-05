Joe Perry Says Steven Tyler is ‘Doing A Hundred Percent Better’ After Illness Caused Cancellation of Las Vegas Residency

Home News Diana Bello May 5th, 2023 - 4:21 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

AEROSMITH the American rock band coming to the spotlight once again in regard to issues that have occurred during the past year that is starting to settle. The band that a year in which things were getting canceled but not to a huge extent due to health issues/personal issues, issues that have impacted the band. Most especially the frontman of the band is Steven Tyler, the vocalist of the group that has had medical issues such as foot surgery, and other personal issues which led to the group having to cancel or pull away from performing at an event. Such would be the case with the “Power of Love ” gala in Las Vegas in which the event was done to raise money for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for brain health. Then at another event, the group has to cancel their appearances to perform “Deuces are Wild”. They were supposed to appear and perform for two different concert set on December 2 and 4 of 2022, but due to Steven Tyler not doing so well it was canceled. The recent news that has come up regarding AEROSMITH is about Steven Tyler, One of the band members came up on the radio. Joe Perry the lead guitarist of AEROSMITH was interviewed in Meltdown of Detroit’s WRIF radio station, in which he stated in the interview that Steven Tyler is doing much better, Perry said “Doing great,” would be the comment in regards to the issues that Steven Tyler has gone through. Joe told WRIF. “He’s doing a hundred percent better. “He had a lot of physical stuff going on that – Finally – He really needed to take some more time off, unfortunately,” Issues related to struggles with addiction and so on, recently he went to rehab on his own count, statement a couple of new articles have stated such as MXDWN and other news platforms.