Lizzo Says “I Quit” In New Instagram Post Amid Ongoing Lawsuit

According to Billboard, Lizzo recently posted a statement on Instagram stating that she is quitting because of the way she is being treated within the music industry during the ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit against her.

In the post which was published this afternoon, Lizzo commented, “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this shit. I quit.”

The singer has been involved in an ongoing lawsuit which was filed by her former backup dancers back in August of 2023. The dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, accused Lizzo of alleged sexual harassment, claiming that she had allegedly pressured them to engage with performers at a sex show in Amsterdam’s red light district. The dancers also claimed that Lizzo repeatedly reminded them that “none of their jobs were safe,” accused them of allegedly drinking alcohol before performances and allegedly brought up a dancer’s weight gain.