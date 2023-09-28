Lizzo Denies “Each And Every Allegation” And Asks Court To Dismiss Lawsuit

Home News James Reed September 28th, 2023 - 3:35 PM

Lizzo has asked a judge to dismiss the alleged sexual harassment lawsuit filed by three former dancers. In a response filed by Lizzo’s legal team and obtained by Rolling Stone, the singer and her Big Grrrl touring entity denied “each and every allegation” in the lawsuit and asked that it be dismissed “in its entirety with prejudice.” Otherwise, Lizzo seeks a trial by jury to fight the lawsuit.

“Defendants deny…each and every allegation contained in the Complaint…and deny that Plaintiffs have sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of Defendants, and deny that Plaintiffs have been damaged in the amounts mentioned in the Complaint or any amount whatsoever,” the response stated.

Lizzo’s legal team also said the three dancers suing her “are guilty of unclean hands,” a legal term meaning that they are not obligated to any damages because they themselves allegedly failed to execute under the standards of their contracts.

“To the extent Plaintiffs allege punitive damages, the Complaint fails to allege a claim for which punitive damages can be recovered,” the response stated. “Defendants are not liable…for punitive damages because they did not (a) engage in wrongful conduct, (b) authorize or ratify any wrongful conduct, or (c) have advance knowledge of the unfitness of any employee and employ that employee with a conscious disregard of the rights and safety of others.”

The three plaintiffs — Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez — filed their lawsuit against Lizzo in August, accusing her of alleged sexual harassment and allegedly creating a hostile work environment since the beginning in 2021 through 2023. The accusations followed the plaintiffs’ participation in a reality TV show contest for the chance to join Lizzo as one of her dancers during performances and on tour.

While Lizzo denied the “outrageous” declarations in a comment, a member of her tour’s wardrobe department filed another lawsuit against the singer earlier this month.

“This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team…practiced what they’ve preached – whether it comes to promoting body positivity, leading a safe and supportive workplace or protecting individuals from any kind of harassment,” Lizzo’s spokesperson Stefan Friedman said in a statement to Page Six. “Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous, and we look forward to proving so in a court of law.”

Los Angeles attorney Neama Rahmani, who is representing the plaintiffs, stated to Rolling Stone, “Lizzo’s answer merely consists of boilerplate objections that have nothing to do with the case…Lizzo is agreeing to our clients’ demand for a jury trial. We look forward to presenting our case in court and letting a panel of her peers decide who is telling the truth, Lizzo and her team who continue to shame the victims or the plaintiffs and so many others who have come forward sharing similar stories of abuse and harassment.”