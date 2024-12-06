Lizzo Dismissed From Harassment Lawsuit Filed By Former Tour Wardrobe Assistant

Home News Chloe Baxter December 6th, 2024 - 9:32 PM

Lizzo has been dismissed as a defendant in the harassment lawsuit filed by her former tour employee, Asha Daniels. A federal judge ruled that Daniels, who worked in Lizzo’s wardrobe department, did not have the legal standing to sue the singer individually.

According to Pitchfork, instead, the judge stated that Daniels had named Lizzo’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., and the payroll company, CAPS, as her direct employers, with Lizzo acting as a “managing agent.”

This ruling means Lizzo is no longer a party in the case, although the lawsuit can still proceed against Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc.

Daniels had filed the complaint in September 2023, alleging that she was subjected to a hostile work environment, including allegedly hearing racist and fatphobic remarks from members of Lizzo’s team.

This lawsuit followed similar claims made by three of Lizzo’s dancers, who accused the singer and her team of sexual harassment, racial harassment and disability discrimination.

Despite this legal victory, Lizzo and her tour manager will still be deposed in the matter. Daniels’ attorney, Ron Zambrano, confirmed that the dismissal was based on jurisdictional limits, noting that individuals cannot be held liable under the claims brought by Daniels.

Lizzo, who has strongly denied the allegations, previously called the claims “false” and “as unbelievable as they sound.”