Lizzo Shares Thoughts on New Music and Self Improvement

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 18th, 2023 - 6:22 PM

According to NME, Lizzo has shared on online platforms to announce her ongoing music project, as well as her personal journey and struggles with trust, which she intends to share with the public. On her official Instagram page, the pop singer shared a photo of herself gracefully posing in a bathroom, using this opportunity to open up and connect with her fans. Starting with a warm greeting, the caption accompanying the post read as follows: “Hi.”

It also said, “I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo”

Weeks after her lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the legal action brought against her by her former backup dancers, she has now provided an update on her mental well-being and professional endeavors. Three ex-dancers who once performed alongside the vocalist filed a lawsuit in August, accusing her of fostering a workplace atmosphere filled with hostility and engaging in acts of sexual harassment. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred over a span of two years, from 2021 to 2023.Lizzo responded to the lawsuit filed against her by her former dancers, dismissing it as a “fabricated sob story” while simultaneously submitting her own request to the court for its dismissal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)





