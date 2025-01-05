SZA Says She Wants To Fulfill Contract Requirements By Making Two Albums Of “Peaceful Children’s Music”

Home News Catalina Martello January 5th, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to NME, SZA has teased two new potential albums that would be primarily filed with, “peaceful children’s music,” in order to fulfill her contract requirements. This comment comes weeks just after the release of her album Lana. This comment suggests that SZA might start to stray from her typical R&B sound and instead move towards a quieter sound per her contract requirements.

On January 4th 2025, SZA tweeted on X saying, “To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here. Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities.” This also hints at SZA is ready to leave Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records and is possible quickly trying to escape their contract. SOS and Ctrl were both released with Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records along with Lana that is a deluxe version of SOS.

To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here . Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities. — SZA (@sza) January 4, 2025

Lana added an extra 15 tracks to ‘SOS’ bringing the overall number of tracks to 38. Last week, SZA told fans that “all updated mixes” and “new songs” are due to be added on Monday (January 6), when the label comes back from holiday”. Fans now not only wait for news about the new albums, but they eagerly wait to hear the new songs added to Lana.