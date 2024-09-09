My Brightest Diamond Pays Tribute To Sinead O’Connor With New Single “Fight The Real Terror”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2024 - 1:56 PM

Today, My Brightest Diamond has shared the scorching and empowered title track from her upcoming album, Fight The Real Terror, out on September 13 through Western Vinyl. The ascendant opening track sets the stage and raises the stakes with bracing directness that were written mere hours after the news broke of Sinead O’Connor’s passing. The song opens with Diamond mournfully recounting that “on the day she died, a storm came in / it cut down the trees with a force, and the lights went out.”

As the artist’s solo distorted guitar swells into a storm, her voice ascends into a singular, encapsulating call to action: “fight the real terror.” It’s a song that not only honors and channels the legacy of an artist as singular and powerful as Sinead O’Connor, but flips the urgency back to the listener, resolving with the direct interrogation “who’s going to stand with me shoulder to shoulder to take down another untouchable power?” As for the music video, each scene shows the artist performing the tune with great passion.

While talking about her upcoming album, Diamond says: “Fight the Real Terror is a question about activism, and about examining our vulnerabilities. I am not offering answers but a glimpse into these contemplations. Writing quickly without orchestration forced me to be in the moment, focusing on structure rather than frill. I wrote & recorded a song a day in my home studio and rather than going back over to tweak, Tom Schick & I wanted to stay close to the unpolished emotion keeping the first drafts.”