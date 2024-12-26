Bad Bunny Announces New Album Debí Tirar Más Fotos For January 2025 Release

Home News Clare Gehlich December 26th, 2024 - 6:57 PM

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has announced his new album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, scheduled for release on Jan. 5, 2025, through Rimas, per a Variety article.

The upcoming sixth studio album, which translates to I Should Have Taken More Photos, comes two years after his previous record, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (2023).

Today (Dec. 26), it was announced that the upcoming 17-track album will include a song titled “El Club.” Described as “ethereal,” the track blends pulse-quickening house beats with a nostalgic vibe. Alongside the news, a trailer was also released.

The one-minute trailer begins in a distant future, offering a glimpse into an isolated home in Puerto Rico. The narrator, an older man living in the house, reflects on his youth and speaks to a smaller, animated person named Concho. He reminisces about how there are few places as beautiful as Puerto Rico and expands on the importance of loving as much as possible during one’s lifetime.

The trailer ends with a dark screen that reveals the album’s title and release date. Bad Bunny had previously teased the project on Dec. 25 via X, revealing it contains 17 songs. However, the track titles were redacted and replaced with the word “Bomba” (Spanish for “Explosive”).

In addition to the trailer, Bad Bunny’s YouTube and streaming platforms uploaded a new single from the album titled “Pitorro De Coco,” named after Puerto Rican moonshine rum.

The 30-year-old singer has not released much music this year aside from collaborations with Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro, along with his solo track “Una Velita” (“A Candle”). The latter served as a poignant political message to Puerto Rico on the seventh anniversary of Hurricane Maria.