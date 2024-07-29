Conan O’Brien Invites Jack White Onstage For Performance Of The White Stripes’ “We’re Going To Be Friends” During Newport Folk Fest Set

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2024 - 3:21 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to nme.com, on July 28 Jack White joined Conan O’Brien to perform a cover of White Stripes’s “We’re Going to Be Friends” at Newport Folk Festival. O’Brien, who introduced himself to the crowd as folk music legend Conan O’Brien, played the festival that turned out to be a star studded event.

O’Brien’s long time friend and podcast partner White was the final guest of the evening, which included appearances from Langhorne Slim, Nick Lowe, Brittany Howard, Nathaniel Rateliff and Mavis Staples.

Jack White joined Conan O’Brien to perform “We’re Going to Be Friends” at Newport Folk Fest pic.twitter.com/DgKKIgk4SC — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) July 29, 2024

The the duo traded verses on the “White Blood Cells’ hit ‘We’re Going to Be Friends,” which is the theme song for O’Brien’s podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend. White was on electric guitar and O’Brien on acoustic.

After playing the White Stripes‘s ditty, White and O’Brien performed Eddie Cochran’s ‘Twenty Flight Rock,” which O’Brien followed by bringing out singers from throughout the day for a Newport finale sing along of the traditional “Midnight Special.”

