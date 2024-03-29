Miley Cyrus Teams Up With Beyonce On Collaborative New Single “II Most Wanted”

Home News James Reed March 29th, 2024 - 6:06 PM

Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus have teamed up for a collaborative new song called “II Most Wanted.” The singer, who dropped her album Cowboy Carter today, has finally shared her highly-anticipated duet with Miley Cyrus.

Now, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus’ fans can hear the entire song. “II MOST WANTED” is a romantic ode that incorporates plenty of cowboy imagery as they pair trade lines: “I’ll be your shotgun rider ’til the day I die / Smoke out the window, flyin’ down the 405 / I’ll be your backseat baby, drivin’ you crazy / Anytime you like (Woah)”.

“Il Most wanted” is a song about freedom and youth, then it predicts the future by saying that youth won’t last forever. The tune describes a road trip that lasts for a long time; the video begins with a shot of the side of a taxi that takes off. This song describes the feel of the open road with lyrics like “making waves in the open wind with my empty hand.” The two singers bounce well between each other and many times simultaneously. The themes of freedom become prominent with lyrics like “pedal so heavy like the two most wanted”. They’re going so fast its like they’re wanted criminals. In addition, there are references to drugs: “we’re getting high till we don’t realize time is passing by”.

In recent news, Beyonce has announced a new album act II for March 2024 release, with a pair of new singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold Em”.