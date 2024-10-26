Halsey Channels Stevie Nicks in ‘Panic Attack’ Performance

Home News Catalina Martello October 26th, 2024 - 5:46 AM

Halsey releases new song ‘Panic Attack’ and live video by Vevo, leading music video network. The songs come apart as her newly released album Impersonator. Throughout the album Halsey impersonated 18 different artists such as Dolly Parton, Britney Spears, and even herself.

‘Panic Attack’ has a steady kick drum and 70s-sounding guitar licks. The 70s theme is dominant in her video she dresses with inspiration from Stevie Nicks. Halsey wears a long blonde wig with a white maxi skirt.

The song twists together love and anxiety as she speaks about the disparities between having a panic attack and falling in love. Halsey speaks about how the physical consequences that anxiety lays onto her “My body carries sadness that my brain cannot yet see/ And I’ve been holding on to memories in my stomach and my teeth.” For the chorus and acoustic guitar begins to play strengthening the Fleetwood Mac song inspirations.

Though the song mentions an unnamed lover, her fans can infer that the lyrics speak on Halsey’s relationship with fiance Avan Jogia.

When Halsey announced the album release she also announced two intimate album release shows in New York City and Austin. The artist is also set to do a Halloween set for Amazon Music Live, which will be streamed on November 1st at 12am.





