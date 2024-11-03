Evanescence Invite Lzzy Hale Onstage For Duet Of “Bring Me To Life” During Ontario Show

Home News Juliet Paiz November 3rd, 2024 - 1:46 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Evanescence continues to captivate audiences with amazing collaborations, recently shown when Amy Lee performed with Within Temptation for a wonderful performance of “The Reckoning.” Recent collaborations emphasize Evanescence’s commitment to creating unforgettable live experiences. For example, according to Blabbermouth, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale joined Evanescence to perform a fan favorite, “Bring Me to Life,” on October 29 at the London, Ontario stop during the band’s joint Canadian tour. Fans won’t forget this electrifying performance, as the energy traveled throughout the entire venue.

Powerful surges of emotions were felt with Amy Lee’s haunting vocals perfectly complemented Hale’s stage presence. The crowd applauded until they couldn’t feel their hands anymore while these two rock icons showed why the deserve to be called iconic. Each lyric and guitar strum was carried out with immense passion, leaving fans with the desire to never look away.

Throughout the performance fans could tell that Lee and Hale’s stage chemistry was incredible. They exchanged smiles, glances and excitement that created an even better performance than imaginable. Not only did the collaboration celebrate the iconic song but also highlighted the bond between two of rock music’s most impactful musicians.