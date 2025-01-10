Halsey Shares About Working as a Promoter Booking Hardcore Shows Before Fame

Home News Clare Gehlich January 10th, 2025 - 8:08 PM

While singer Halsey has been active in the pop music scene for some time, she also has an early connection to the hardcore and metal music scenes, as she was actively involved in promoting shows for hardcore bands in New Jersey during her teenage years, as reported by Loudwire. The 30-year-old shared this part of her past during a fan interaction at an event for her makeup brand, About Face. She reminisced about booking major hardcore shows, including performances by bands such as August Burns Red and The Devil Wears Prada, when she was just 16. She also mentioned that during high school, she chose a lyric from the band Hundredth.

“I super fuck with hardcore,” she said. The discussion about her promotion days sparked conversations on TikTok, with Halsey reflecting on how meaningful it was to reminisce about this part of her life. Additionally, The Devil Wears Prada commented on the post, showing their appreciation for her promotion work.

To conclude the interaction, Halsey thanked the fan for asking her that question, as it was one she didn’t get often. When the TikTok clip was later posted, she added in the comments, “This was a really cool moment in my day that day. Thank you so much.”

Halsey has also ventured into the rock and metal music scene throughout her career. She worked with Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish on the track “Experiment on Me” for the Birds of Prey soundtrack. Her desire to explore more rock sounds was evident in her 2021 album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The album featured collaborations with rock icons like Dave Grohl and Lindsey Buckingham. Halsey continued to embrace her love for rock on her 2024 album, The Great Impersonator, where she drew inspiration from her favorite rock stars, even recreating their iconic looks.