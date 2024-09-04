Halsey Announces New Album The Great Impersonator For October 2024 Release

Home News Alana Overton September 4th, 2024 - 5:14 PM

Halsey has announced the release of her highly awaited new album, The Great Impersonator, set to drop in October 2024. Known for her genre-defying music, Halsey promises to deliver yet another captivating record.

Halsey is eager to release her awaited album, Billboard describes the album as “You must work together, as the next city’s clues will not be revealed until the previous city is found,” the About-Face Beauty founder cautioned when first announcing the scavenger hunt Tuesday (Sept. 3). “Don’t blink … or you’ll miss it.” In an interesting way for fans to notice the album, they are set to work together in a manhunt to puzzle-piece the album together.

My 5th studio album “The Great Impersonator” coming October 25th. I made this record in the space between life and death. And it feels like I’ve waited an eternity for you to have it. I’ll wait a bit longer. I’ve waited a decade, already.

Pre-order available now. pic.twitter.com/xyV5D9ryqX — h (@halsey) September 4, 2024

With The Great Impersonator, Halsey is set to once again captivate fans with her sound and lyrical genius. As the release date approaches, the anticipation builds for what could be one of her most ambitious projects yet.