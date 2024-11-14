Nonprofit Music Fest M3F Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring LCD Soundsystem, Justice, Alvvays & More

Home News Hunter Graham November 14th, 2024 - 5:12 AM

photo credit: Jenna Houchin

M3F Festival, North America’s celebrated nonprofit music festival, has revealed its lineup for 2025, bringing together headliners LCD Soundsystem and Justice, alongside a diverse array of artists from across genres. Set for March 7-8, 2025, at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix, Arizona, the festival continues its commitment to philanthropy, donating 100% of proceeds to charity. Since its inception in 2004, M3F has raised over $6 million, benefiting a range of community causes through its M3F Fund.

Headliners LCD Soundsystem, Justice, and Alvvays

Leading the lineup are the genre-defining LCD Soundsystem and iconic French electronic duo Justice. Known for their unique blend of indie rock, punk and electronic music, LCD Soundsystem, helmed by James Murphy, is celebrated for tracks like “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House,” “All My Friends,” and “Dance Yrself Clean.” Fans can look forward to hearing these hits along with newer material, such as “x-ray eyes” from their forthcoming full-length. Their recent eight-night residency in Los Angeles highlights their ongoing appeal and influence.

Justice, composed of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, have built a reputation for high-energy live performances and an eclectic sound blending electro, rock and disco. Known for their debut album Cross and hits like “D.A.N.C.E.,” “Genesis,” and “Phantom,” they continue to captivate audiences with their bass-heavy, dynamic style. Their latest album, Hyperdrama, features collaborations with artists like Tame Impala and Thundercat, adding fresh dimensions to their already acclaimed catalog.

Indie favorites Alvvays will also make an appearance, offering their signature dreamy, nostalgic sound with hits like “Archie, Marry Me” and “In Undertow.” Additionally, for those looking to (re)kindle their interest in the group, Alvvays’ 10th anniversary of the bands self-titled debut album is set to release this month featuring a previously unreleased bonus track.

Mid-Tier Highlights and Notable Acts: Sylvan Esso, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and BADBADNOTGOOD

Sylvan Esso brings their infectious electro-pop to M3F, delivering an energetic live set that’s bound to resonate with fans. Meanwhile, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs will provide a DJ set that promises to bring dance floor-ready beats to the festival.

The lineup showcases a variety of styles, with standout acts like Canadian jazz-meets-electronic ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD, bossa nova-inspired indie pop group Summer Salt and New Zealand’s electronic pop producer BAYNK. Local talent UPSAHL, known for her alt-pop prowess, adds a homegrown element to the festival. Fans can also look forward to eclectic sets from mashup artist Girl Talk, genre-blending duo Hippie Sabotage and rising star Dev Lemons.

Emerging and International Artists

M3F’s 2025 lineup celebrates up-and-coming talent and includes artists making their Arizona debuts. The jazz-influenced BADBADNOTGOOD, high-energy Australian duo Confidence Man, and electronic project Mindchatter are just a few of the names adding international flair. Also joining the festival are Braxe + Falcon, Leisure, and Monster Rally, with a unique blend of influences that ensure a diverse musical experience.

Philanthropic Mission and Community Impact

M3F’s unique commitment to charity has helped the festival make a significant impact over the years, supporting local beneficiaries through its pillars of Community, Education, Arts, and Environment. In 2024, M3F raised $750,000, with donations supporting Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s music therapy programs, Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona, and more. M3F continues to foster local partnerships, recently hosting a Bike Drive, and has partnered with St. Vincent De Paul and Cowtown S.K.A.T.E. on community initiatives.

Tickets for M3F 2025 are available now through the festival’s official website.

M3F 2025 Lineup

Headliners

LCD Soundsystem

Justice

Alvvays

Mid-Tier and Notable Acts

Sylvan Esso

BADBADNOTGOOD

BAYNK

Braxe + Falcon

Confidence Man

Dev Lemons

Girl Talk

Hippie Sabotage

Luna Luna

Mindchatter

Ricky Montgomery

Slow Pulp

Summer Salt

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set)

UPSAHL

Emerging Acts