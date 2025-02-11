Scowl Unleash Raw New Single & Video “B.A.B.E”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 11th, 2025 - 4:07 PM

Last week, Santa Cruz hardcore band Scowl announced their new album, Are We All Angels, and today, they return with their latest offering, “B.A.B.E.” The song is equal parts relentless hardcore and infectious hooks that leans into the band’s distinctive blend of raw aggression and undeniable catchiness. Accompanying the song release is a video of BTS footage from Scowl’s life on the road, which is a fitting visual, given Scowl’s relentless touring schedule that has made stages across the world feel like home.

While talking about the ditty, the band says: “Burned At Both Ends is another explosion of emotions stemming from both overwhelm and excitement. We felt that the song’s punchy nature and quick switches from melody to scrapping angst resembles a mature version of Shot Down to our Psychic Dance Routine EP. Lyrically ‘B.A.B.E’ dives into our vitriol for the extreme circumstances we as a band subject ourselves too in order to live our dreams. “

Scowl has quickly established themselves as one of the most dynamic and hard-working acts in rock by touring extensively in the U.S. and internationally with the likes of Limp Bizkit, Destroy Boys, The Bronx, Militarie Gun, Show Me The Body, Zulu, Touche Amore, A Day To Remember, Speed, Sunami and other acts.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria