Scowl Announces New Album Are We All Angels For April 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Not Hell, Not Heaven”

Cait Stoddard January 21st, 2025 - 1:53 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, last fall, Scowl signed to Dead Oceans and released the new single “Special.” And now, the band have announced their anticipated first album for the label called Are We All Angels. The album was produced by Will Yip, mixed by Rich Costey and will be released on April 4. This is Scowl‘s first full-length since their hardcore punk-oriented 2021 debut LP, How Flowers Grow.

Also, the band has announced new single, “Not Hell, Not Heaven,” which leans into their alt-rock side sheds all of its hardcore skin on a musical level. “Hardcore and punk have sculpted how we operate, what we want to do as a band, and how we participate,” says guitarist Malachi Greene. “At our core, we are a punk and a hardcore band, regardless of how the song shifts and changes.”

While talking about the song, vocalist Kat Moss says: “It’s about feeling victimized and being a victim, but not wanting to identify with being a victim. It’s trying to find grace in the fact that I have my power. I live in my reality. You have to deal with whatever you’re dealing with, and it ain’t working for me.” It comes with a video that was directed by Sean Stout and filmed at the legendary DIY venue 924 Gilman, where the members of Scowl originally met.”

Are We All Angels Track List

Special B.A.B.E Fantasy Not Hell, Not Heaven Tonight (I’m Afraid) Fleshed Out Let You Down Cellophane Suffer The Fool (How High Are You?) Haunted Are We All Angels

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria