Scowl, SPY, Sunami & More Announce New Compilation Benefit Album Real Bay Shit For February 2025 Release

Home News Catalina Martello January 5th, 2025 - 2:52 PM

Photo credit: Aldi Victoria

According to Metal Injection, new compilation benefit album, Real Bay Shit, will include Scowl, Sunami, SPY and more. The album is set to release in February 2025. The compilation will support DIY venue run by Crossthread San Jose. Crossthread San Jose is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating safe spaces for all ages through community outreach and education in the local arts and music community.

Creator Destructor announced the release date of new album via Instagram. In the caption they said, “REAL BAY SHIT – The official 17 track compilation is now available for preorder on LP and CD, plus an exclusive T-Shirt that will only be sold with this release. Head to creatordestructor.com to secure your order now! All proceeds from this project will benefit Crossthread, a San Jose-based nonprofit dedicated to opening an all-ages DIY venue in the 408. REAL BAY SHIT will be released digitally on February 14th. All orders expected to ship in March/April.” The post garnered over 2,000 likes and fans in the comments all shared their excitement. One fan said “so many sick bands on this [album], cant wait.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creator-Destructor Records (@creator_destructor_records)

Real Bay Shit is officially on February 14 digitally via Creator Destructor as a Valentine’s Day treat. Physical copies are available for pre-order here. The tracklist: