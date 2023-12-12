Punk Rock Bowling Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Scowl, Devo, Descendents & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2023 - 4:02 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Las Vegas’s punk rock music festival Punk Rock Bowling is back for their 24 year, which will take place on May 24-27 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The 2024 headliners are Scowl, Devo, and the Descendents. The lineup also includes performances from Gogol Bordello, Billy Bragg, Rocket from the Crypt, The Chats, Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Stiff Little Fingers, Subhumans, 7Seconds, Catbite, Bratmobile, Cosmic Psychos and others.

Doll Riot, Kate Glover, Vial, Snooper, Teen Mortgage, CatBite, Doll Riot, LA SlumLords, DestroyBoys, 999, LagWagon, SubHumans, TheChats, Madness, Skatalites, BratMobile and many more will be performing as well.

According to conseuence.net, four day passes are available through the festival website for $200. If passes sell out, people can check on StubHub, where their purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program. Also the festival’s website shares what people can expect when attending the Punk Rock Bowling.

“The festival goes beyond the musical realm. Attendees can enjoy vibrant pool parties, try their luck at gambling, and partake in the excitement of the thrilling bowling tournament. Further, an array of club shows will be announced at the beginning of the new year, ensuring a chaotic symphony for all festival-goers.”

